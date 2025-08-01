Trump confirms 25-35% tariff increase on Canadian imports; newsprint still not affected

NNA Alert

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Lynne Lance, executive director, lynne@nna.org

Yesterday, President Donald Trump confirmed the increase from 25 to 35% in the tariff on Canadian imports; however, the exemption for USMCA-compliant products will remain in force after the increase takes effect today. This means that at this time, newsprint from Canadian mills will still NOT be subject to tariffs as the new rate takes effect.

This action is in the context of negotiations between the U.S. and Canada, and the relationship remains strained due to the aggressive posture taken by the administration. So far, the response from Canada has been measured but the situation remains volatile, and NNA will advise immediately if any action that would impact newsprint prices is taken.