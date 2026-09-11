Up to 40% OFF Select Major Appliances — Labor Day sale continues to 9/16
Sep 11, 2026
Labor Day Sale!
Save up to 40% OFF select major appliances.
Plus, receive FREE DELIVERY on orders over $299*
Save an additional 15%† with code HOLIDAY15.
Offer valid 8/27/26-9/16/26 on GE Appliances Store purchases only. Excludes small and countertop appliances. See Store for details.
Introducing the New Opal Mini Nugget Ice Makers!
Take Advantage of Flexible Financing.*
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