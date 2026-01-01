MHPI Special Sessions: Using Your Mail Permit and Mailing Savvy To Make Money

Join the Max Heath Postal Institute™ for a webinar training via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT, to learn how to use your mailing savvy to reach customers, sell advertising and build audience using your Periodicals permit, Marketing mail, and EDDM.

Free to NNA member newspapers; available to the public for a fee. Email lynne@nna.org if you aren't sure.

Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/nnaf_using_your_mail_permit_and_mailing_savvy