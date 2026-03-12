Welcome to new NNA Allied Member, WoodWing

WoodWing serves customers in managing content, assets, knowledge and enterprise information with solutions covering creation, collaboration, compliance and quality management. Since 2000, WoodWing has been a trusted technology partner for publishers worldwide, helping modernize workflows, reduce costs and publish faster across print and digital channels.

WoodWing supports hundreds of publishers, from national news organizations to regional and community newspapers. Its solutions combine publishing expertise with flexible, future-proof technology.

At the core of its offering for publishers is WoodWing Studio, an end-to-end editorial workflow platform connecting journalists, editors, designers and production teams. Studio enables newsrooms to plan, create, edit, design and publish efficiently.

IT IS BUILT TO



• Streamline collaboration between editorial and design teams

• Eliminate manual handovers and version control issues

• Support both print-first and digital-first strategies

• Integrate seamlessly with Adobe InDesign and other tools

Studio also accelerates production with AI-powered layout automation. Intelligent templates, automated page layouts and content-driven design rules reduce the time spent on repetitive layout tasks.



PUBLISHERS CAN

• Automatically generate page layouts based on content and templates

• Reuse layouts and content across editions and channels

• Make last–minute editorial changes without breaking page designs

• Accelerate production while maintaining brand consistency

By combining publishing expertise with scalable technology, WoodWing helps newsrooms deliver high-quality content faster, while allowing creative teams to focus on storytelling rather than manual production tasks.

WoodWing partners with publishers, from local weeklies to regional dailies and hybrid print-digital operations, tailoring workflows to their needs.