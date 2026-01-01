Adams MultiMedia acquiring Cedar Rapids Gazette and 11 community newspaper titles

A joint agreement between Tom Pientok, president and CEO of Folience Inc., and Mark Adams, president and CEO of Adams MultiMedia (AMM), is expected to be finalized by December 1, at which time most Gazette employees will join Adams MultiMedia.

The transaction maintains independence and ownership by a family held company, a structure The Gazette has had through much of its 143-year history. The Gazette, which was founded in 1883, publishes a daily digital edition and three days a week in print. Most recently, The Gazette was part of employee-owned group Folience Inc.

“Media companies across the country are facing unprecedented challenges, and local journalism is no exception. We’ve been incredibly fortunate to have some of the most dedicated, talented and award-winning journalists delivering exceptional coverage to our community for more than 140 years. In today’s environment, sustaining a 100% independent newspaper has become increasingly difficult,” Pientok said.

“From Day 1, our goal has been to preserve local journalism. Mark [Adams] and his family have a long history and passion for local media. By aligning The Gazette with Adams MultiMedia, we’ve provided the opportunity for our community’s voice to continue to be heard and for local journalism to remain strong for years to come.”

Also included in the direct sale are 11 community newspaper titles, as well as three community shopper publications.

Adams Publishing , founded in 2014 and predecessor to Adams MultiMedia, owns more than 120 newspapers and more than 220 media-related and associated digital products in 19 states across the country.

“We’ve considered dozens of news organizations in recent years, and I can say with utmost confidence that very few have come with the credibility and promise that we have here today,” Mark Adams said in a prepared statement to Gazette staff. “The Gazette and its commitment to serving the local community — strong journalism and unmatched local business relationships — was a no-brainer for us.”

The purchases are AMM’s first titles in Iowa. Adams owns titles in 19 other states, including Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

AMM will enhance the digital content for subscribers and offer expanded digital marketing and advertising solutions for local businesses. By deploying shared services, AMM will free up local resources to focus on serving the local communities.

Additional community newspapers included in the purchase are the Southeast Iowa Union, Hometown Current, Washington Evening Journal, Mount Pleasant News, Fairfield Ledger, Marengo Pioneer Republican, Williamsburg Journal Tribune, Poweshiek County Chronicle Republican, Winfield Beacon- Wayland News, New London Journal and Pekin Clarion Plainsman. The acquisition also includes total market coverage shoppers, including The Pennysaver, Hometown Marketplace and Southeast Iowa Shopper.

ABOUT FOLIENCE

Folience is a 100% employee-owned portfolio of companies with reputations for excellence. Companies include: Life Line Emergency Vehicles in Sumner, Iowa as Cimarron Trailers, with locations in Chickasha, Oklahoma, and Manhattan, Kansas.

ABOUT ADAMS

Adams MultiMedia, formerly known as Adams Publishing Group, is a family owned community media company with a mission to serve local audiences through trusted journalism and innovative advertising solutions. With more than 120 publications and digital platforms across 19 states, the company is deeply rooted in local communities and focused on delivering relevant, impactful news.

In addition to its media footprint, Adams Multimedia provides a range of B2B services, including pagination, ad and graphic design, newsletters, direct mail, podcasts, national e-editions and commercial printing. Additionally, they have a large military publication footprint around Washington, D.C., and a tourism publication footprint in the Great Smoky Mountains region. These capabilities support both internal operations and external clients, helping businesses reach their audiences efficiently and effectively. Through continued investment in technology, talent and local journalism, Adams MultiMedia remains committed to the future of community news and the vital role it plays in civic life.