Big thanks to Bingo sponsor, Modulist

NNA members gathered on Nov. 4 for social time and Bingo play. Thanks to NNA Allied Member Modulist of Fargo, North Dakota, for sponsoring it. NNA members from Missouri had the luck of the draw on this night, as all winning members were from Missouri. Regular round winners took home $10: Peggy Scott, Leader Publications, Festus, Missouri; Patricia Denton, Leader Publications, Festus, Missouri; Andrea Chambers, Leader Publications, Festus, Missouri; Helen Sosniecki, retired, Lebanon, Missouri, and Gary Sosniecki, retired, Lebanon, Missouri. Andrea Chambers' son, Reese, won the $100 coverall finale prize.