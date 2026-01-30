Book your hotel at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center for NNAF Annual Convention & Trade Show

The headquarters of the National Newspaper Association and NNA Foundation's 140th Annual Convention & Trade Show is the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center, located at 400 Renaissance Drive, Detroit, Michigan, 48243.

The event is September 17-18, 2026. NNA Allied Partner Interlink will be hosting an in-house workshop the day prior. Details to come.

Discounted room rates of $239/night are available for stays Sept. 15-19, 2026.

Book by Aug. 25, 2026.

Book online at hotel.nnafoundation.org.

Book via telephone at (313) 568-8000.