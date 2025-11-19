More photos from the 2025 annual convention

NNA Treasurer Jeremy Gulban (right), CEO, CherryRoad Technologies, Parsippany, New Jersey, poses for a photo with attendees after presenting the flash session, Digital Printing Solution for Small Press Runs. CherryRoad has developed a printing solution ideal for short runs under 1,500 copies and for remote locations. Using high performance Xerox printers to print tabloid newspapers, staff have rolled this out to approximately 30 of its 95 markets.
Kris Kerzman, Forum Communications Company, Fargo, North Dakota, leads a breakout session on the pros and cons of podcasting for a small newsroom. He also discussed some low-risk strategies to get a podcast off the ground.
The NNA Board of Directors and guests met for dinner at The Local in Minneapolis. L to R: Sandy Wesner and Brett Wesner, Wesner Publications, Cordell, Oklahoma; Lynne Paxton; J. Louis Mullen, Black Bird LLC, Buffalo, Wyoming; Rob Scott and Peggy Scott, Leader Publications, Festus, Missouri; Matt Paxton, The News-Gazette, Lexington, Virginia; Sue Galer, The Journal-News, Hillsboro, Illinois; Martha Diaz Aszkenazy, The San Fernando Valley (California) Sun; NNA Immediate Past Chair John Galer, The Journal-News, Hillsboro, Illinois; Patrick Wood, Multi Media Channels LLC, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Peggy Year and Rob Year, Cedar County News, Hartington, Nebraska; NNA Director of Public Policy Lisa McGraw; Matt Adelman, Douglas (Wyoming) Budget; NNA Executive Director Lynne Lance; and Lisa Adelman, Douglas (Wyoming) Budget
NNA Chair Martha Diaz Aszkenazy, publisher of The San Fernando Valley (California) Sun, displays a two-handed grip for axe throwing at The Fair on 4th at the Mall of America. She scored a bullseye!
Robert M. Williams Jr., NNA director of creative resources, leads the Great Idea Exchange session of the annual convention. Members share ideas boosting ad revenue, circulation, goodwill and more.
NNA Postal Chair Matt Paxton, publisher, The News-Gazette, Lexington, Virginia, shares an idea during the Great Idea Exchange.
Hannah Spaar, editor, The Odessan of Odessa, Missouri, shares an idea during the Great Idea Exchange.
Katelyn Mary Skaggs, digital marketing manager, Leader Publications in Festus, Missouri, shares an idea during the Great Idea Exchange.
Second from right: Stephanie Carey, BLOX Digital, presents a flash session on smarter workflows for small teams.
NNA presidents gather at the Friday evening Closing Dinner/Annual Meeting/Better Newspaper Contest celebration of winners. Left to right: Gene Johnson, president emeritus, Press Publications, White Bear Lake, Minnesota; NNA Postal Chair Matt Paxton, publisher, The News-Gazette, Lexington, Virginia; Brett Wesner, president, Wesner Publications, Cordell, Oklahoma; Diane Everson, publisher, The Edgerton (Wisconsin) Reporter; Randy Keck, publisher, The Community News, Aledo, Texas; NNA Chair Martha Diaz Azkenazy, publisher, The San Fernando Valley (California) Sun; Matt Adelman, publisher, Douglas (Wyoming) Budget; John Galer, The Journal-News, Hillsboro, Illinois; Robert M. Williams Jr., co-owner, The Monroe County Reporter, Blackshear, Georgia.
Peggy Scott, (center) assistant publisher, and Katelyn Mary Skaggs, (right) digital marketing manager, Leader Publications, Festus Missouri, discuss working with Steve Rosenfeld of Bluefin Technology Partners to create a self-service system for their advertisers. During Solutions Start Here, convention exhibitors present solutions in use at community newspapers.
Rick L. Bussler, publisher of the Steele County Times in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, presents a flash session on the Times circulation growth and tactics, which earned the paper an It s All About Audience award in the 2025 Better Newspaper Contest.
NNA Director Peggy Scott, assistant publisher, Leader Publications, Festus Missouri, putts at the Interlink booth in the NNA Trade Show. Note the newsprint design on Scott s heels!
NNA Chair Martha Diaz Aszkenazy, publisher, The San Fernando Valley (California) Sun; Beth Cornish, The Henderson (Minnesota) Independent; Rachel Miller, publisher, The Henderson (Minnesota) Independent; and NNA Executive Director Lynne Lance celebrate Better Newspaper Contest winners at the Friday evening event.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar delivers a message to NNAF annual convention attendees via recorded video at the opening ceremony. Protecting journalism has always been personal to me, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said via recorded video to NNA members at the NNA Foundation s 139th Annual Convention & Trade Show in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As Minnesotans know, my dad spent the better part of his career as a reporter — and later as a columnist, and then a sports writer — for the Star-Tribune. Click here to watch the message.
The National Newspaper Association and NNA Foundation's 139th Annual Convention & Trade Show was held at the Hilton Minneapolis on Oct. 9-10, 2025. NNA allied partner Interlink hosted a special circulation workshop for customers to kick off the event early on Wed., Oct. 8. 

Save the date for 2026! Sept. 17-18, 2026

