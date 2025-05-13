Boone Newsmedia to acquire The Argus-Press in Michigan

OWOSSO, Michigan – On April 25, 2025, the Campbell family announced the sale of The Argus-Press, a long-standing daily and weekly newspaper operation based in Owosso, Michigan, to Boone Newsmedia Inc. (BNI).

Published continuously since 1854, beginning with the Owosso American, The Argus-Press has been a cornerstone of news and information in Shiawassee County for over 170 years. Now in its 131st year and fourth generation of Campbell family ownership, the paper has maintained a steadfast commitment to journalistic integrity and community service, making it one of the longest-running independent, family owned newspapers in Michigan.

The Argus-Press and website (argus-press.com) publish seven days a week, offering comprehensive coverage of local government, schools, community events, sports and national news. In addition to the daily paper, The Argus Weekly, which is published on Sundays, provides total market coverage throughout the county, making it a powerful platform for both news distribution and advertising.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is representing The Argus-Press in the transaction. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Tom Campbell, owner, president, and publisher, has led the newspaper alongside his wife, Cathy Campbell, who serves as advertising director. Tom joined the company full time in 1982 after graduating from the University of Michigan Business School and has since held multiple leadership roles, including business manager, general manager and ultimately publisher. Cathy began her career as a high-school co-op student in 1979 and steadily advanced through the organization, eventually overseeing the advertising department.

Together, the Campbells have shepherded The Argus-Press through major industry changes while maintaining their commitment to high-quality journalism and strong community ties.

“It is with great pleasure that the Campbell family passes the torch of local community journalism to another family owned organization in Boone Newsmedia. We’d like to thank Sara April with Dirks, Van Essen & April for her tireless service in finding us a buyer who values our community so highly and has demonstrated their commitment to keep the presses running right here in Owosso, supporting the local economy,” said Tom Campbell.

Tom and Cathy Campbell will retire in early summer following the transition. BNI is conducting a search for Tom's successor as publisher, with an announcement expected in the coming weeks.

Boone Newsmedia Inc., based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, owns and/or manages more than 60 newspapers, magazines and digital properties across seven states, including Michigan. The company is known for its commitment to quality journalism, community engagement and sustainable media operations.

“We count it an honor and privilege to succeed the Campbell family in journalistic service to the community of Owosso and Shiawassee County,” said Steve Stewart, president and CEO of Boone Newsmedia, Inc. “Our pledge is to continue The Argus-Press’ long-held values of serving readers with first-rate community journalism and helping local businesses be successful with effective marketing solutions.”

BNI has formed a new Michigan company, Owosso Newsmedia LLC, to own The Argus-Press and related print and digital products.

This acquisition reinforces BNI’s commitment to producing quality publications that meet the needs of the communities they serve by providing essential news, supporting local businesses and fostering civic engagement.