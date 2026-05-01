Build revenue by broadening scope of business coverage

Midyear is an excellent time to evaluate 2026 goals and strategies. Navigate priorities on the editorial calendar, especially as election season picks up. Track revenues and explore additional advertising and circulation opportunities.

Departments likely do individual brainstorming, but remember to convene meetings with a cross-section of employees, too. Conversations between news and advertising are especially important; giving regular attention to the local economy and employment can produce substantive content and boost revenue.

A discussion of business news inevitably focuses on the standard fare. A clothing store celebrates its grand opening. A bank names a new president. A manufacturer completes a major expansion.

These examples just scratch the surface when viewing business as an everyday beat. Consider the time individuals spend at the worksite, as well as the extended hours. The definition of “on the job” has expanded significantly with remote work. Think also about the cumulative contributions of business to the everyday fabric of communities. Does the scope of your reports represent the goings-on of employers and employees?

Stories about the marketplace come in many sizes and shapes and can have a big impact on communities. What happens at the workplace might even overshadow a decision of a local governing body.

Most newsrooms don’t have resources to designate a business reporter. Newsrooms still can incorporate coverage into the regimen of everyday assignments. The first step is to regularly brainstorm ideas similar to examining local government or sports content.

SOME POINTS TO CONSIDER

Ensure everyone is on the same page. For example, it’s news when a store opens. A grand opening two months later is an ad.

Businesses must be equally forthcoming with good and bad news.

Level the playing field. Don’t reject a solid story for the sole reason a business is not an existing customer.

Be observant to be timely. If you see a building going up, check it out. If a company is advertising for employees — particularly if it has no presence in your community — check it out. If you hear a buzz on the street, check it out.

Package business news just as you bundle sports, lifestyle or any other section. Attempt to have stories appear the same page, day, week. Readers — and advertisers — will take notice.

The extra attention to local commerce will soon generate story ideas and submissions. Newsrooms have enough on their plates, so take baby steps. Also, think beyond the norm usually found in Chamber of Commerce newsletters.

Seize opportunities to localize national and state headlines. For example, what’s the impact of higher tariffs on local companies and consumers? Is your community challenged by workforce shortages? Is remote work still commonplace, or are employees being called back to the office? How is AI being used? Survey owners on their response to legislative proposals for business taxes and subsidies. Compare and contrast local employment with statewide statistics.

Scanning business sections can generate countless possibilities for evergreen stories, as time and resources allow. How important are exports to the bottom line of companies? Detail job-training programs and profile participants who are switching careers. What are companies doing to combat rising health care costs? How important is e-commerce locally? What sustainability measures are being implemented to respond to consumer demand for a green economy? Are companies taking innovative approaches to childcare?

I firmly believe that credible and sustained coverage of all aspects of the local marketplace can lead to increased advertising revenue. Be clear; this does not mean saying “yes” to every advertiser’s request for a story. Newspapers are in strongest position by maintaining a clear separation between news and advertising. That’s in the best interests of both your advertising and news departments.

Discussions should be ongoing for a clear understanding of what is news and what is advertising. Bottom line: showing the business community that you have a plan for monitoring the pulse of the local economy will provide dividends for the newspaper and readers alike.

Broadening the definition of business news can produce instructive and educational reports while also providing great content. Every touch you make is enriching your informal network of sources. And don’t forget: You are taking steps to secure new readers and advertisers.

Jim Pumarlo is former editor of the Red Wing (Minnesota) Republican Eagle. He writes, speaks and provides training on community newsroom success strategies. He is author of “Journalism Primer: A Guide to Community News Coverage,” “Votes and Quotes: A Guide to Outstanding Election Coverage” and “Bad News and Good Judgment: A Guide to Reporting on Sensitive Issues in Small-Town Newspapers.” He can be reached at www.pumarlo.com and welcomes comments and questions at jim@pumarlo.com.