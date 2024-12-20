Carpenter Media Group acquires M. Roberts Media

LONGVIEW, Texas — As of Dec. 6, 2024, Carpenter Media Group has acquired M. Roberts Media, a cornerstone of the Texas media landscape since 1942. M. Roberts Media is the parent company of seven award-winning newspapers and a variety of magazines and publications that serve Victoria and East Texas.

The Texas-based titles include the Victoria Advocate, Longview News-Journal, Tyler Morning Telegraph, The Marshall News Messenger, The Panola Watchman, Kilgore News Herald, and The Henderson News. Its magazine portfolio features ETX View, Rose Festival, The Zone, Discover 361, Harrison Magazine, Etcetera Magazine, and 40 Under Forty.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented M. Roberts Media in the transaction. Terms were not disclosed.

M. Roberts Media is a family-owned company that traces its roots back to Morris Roberts’ role in a conglomerate that acquired the Victoria Advocate in 1942. In 1961, Roberts bought out the other owners to become the sole owner of the Victoria Advocate. The third generation of family leadership is represented by Roberts’ grandson, Stephen McHaney, who is publisher of the Longview News-Journal, as well as president of M. Roberts Media.

Over the years, the company grew under family leadership. The company expanded its portfolio to include six additional newspapers, multiple magazines and publications, a digital agency, magazines and a printing company, emphasizing its commitment to delivering diverse media and marketing solutions across south and east Texas

Reflecting on M. Roberts Media’s legacy, McHaney stated, “Our mission has always been to produce valuable journalistic content that engages audiences and improves the communities we serve, while delivering innovative marketing solutions that help our customers grow. I am pleased to have Carpenter Media Group take over the leadership of our publications with their commitment to continue quality local journalism.”

Carpenter Media Group, led by Chairman Todd Carpenter, shares this vision and aims to advance it through this acquisition. Carpenter has emphasized the role of quality journalism in fostering strong, connected communities while delivering solutions that empower businesses to thrive.

“We are pleased to follow in the footsteps of this wonderful family and all the people who have built the foundations of these respected media institutions,” Carpenter said. “We recognize the importance of the work for which we now have responsibility, and we look forward to getting involved, serving readers, along with small– and medium–sized businesses in each community. We promise to work hard to meet our obligations to each staff and community served.”

With decades of experience, including his tenure as CEO and director of Boone Newsmedia Inc. (BNI), Carpenter has overseen operations across 12 states.

Following the separation of CMG from BNI last year and subsequent acquisitions, Carpenter Media Group now owns and manages more than 250 publications across the U.S. and Canada. This acquisition marks a significant step in CMG’s mission to strengthen community-focused journalism and innovative media solutions.