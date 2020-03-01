Corcoran dominates logo contest, wins ticket to Jacksonville

Pensacola, Florida — A New Jersey graphic artist has once again topped all others in the National Newspaper Association's annual contest to design the convention logo.

Patrick Corcoran, freelance graphic artist for the West Essex Tribune in Livingston, New Jersey, designed the winning logo featuring the theme, Today’s Readers, Tomorrow’s Leaders.

Last year, Corcoran won for his design focusing on the theme, Leading the Way in Our Communities.

Each year, the National Newspaper Association invites member newspapers and local non-member newspapers to submit their interpretations of the convention theme. The winner is awarded a complimentary registration to the Annual Convention & Trade Show, a $400+ value.

Members have another chance to win a complimentary 2020 convention registration just by entering the Better Newspaper Contest early. Submit your first entry by March 16, 2020, to be included in a drawing of Early Bird entrants. Newspapers have the same chance, no matter how many early entries are submitted.

The winner will be announced next month.

NNA’s Better Newspaper contests are the industry’s oldest and most prestigious recognition for the nation’s community newspapers. Each year, they draw an average of 2,200 entries from across the country, representing the finest in community journalism and advertising.

Contest entries are being accepted through April 20. Rules and submission forms are online at https://www.newspapercontest.com/Contests/NationalNewspaperAssociation.aspx. Winners will be notified in July. Questions can be directed to Kate Richardson at kate@nna.org.

The Annual Convention & Trade Show is October 1–3, 2020, at Hyatt Regency Riverfront in Jacksonville, Florida. Online registration is open. Participants will have numerous opportunities to learn from peers and industry experts.