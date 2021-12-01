Correction ⁠— from Nov. 2021 issue

Pub Aux staff incorrectly identified Kathy Johnson as ‘Kelly’ Johnson in the November 2021 Pub Aux. Please see the correct caption above. We apologize for this error!

The corrected caption is below.

Kathy and Gene Johnson of Press Publications, White Bear Lake, Minnesota, discuss the conventions over the years. The Johnsons have been coming to the annual convention for 36 years. Gene offered advice for anyone looking to hire. In advertising the position, list positives: “Window desk; you don't have to wash dishes. Fun attracts,” he said. Run testimonials from current employees and offer a $250-$300 stipend when an employee stays six months.

–Managing Editor Kate Decker (kate@nna.org)