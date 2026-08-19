Free wine & leisure column

My name is Wanda Haynes; come virtually travel with me across the United States.

I will tell you all about the hotels in which I stay. The property updates, restaurants and all the food choices. I also discuss bedding, linens, customer service, and the joy of traveling solo.

I review restaurants and definitely the wine list as I am a certified sommelier. I also discuss current trends in rules of flying such as baggage identification and how to navigate the airport. Travel tips for seniors as it is often a specialty artifact within an article.

My (free with byline*) travel and leisure column is full of fun adventures including history about the city and or state in which I am traveling. Come join me on my adventures in traveling and leisure with a wonderful glass of wine.

Contact me at redwine500@yahoo.com or on Instagram at @classywineart.

I showcase partnerships and my travel itinerary on my Instagram account frequently. I currently write for several publications including Montana senior news and Idaho senior independent. I also write for black news UK and 55 plus Lincoln NE magazine. I have a standing column at San Bernardino American news and the triangle tribune. I look forward to working with you all and entertaining updating and enlightening your current readers and perhaps bringing in some new readers.

Article links are below.

https://muckrack.com/wanda-haynes

https://www.montanaseniornews.com

https://55lnk.com

*I do not require compensation for my articles. I do expect a complete byline for each of my articles. I often write 500 words articles and two-part series. This way readers do not become bored with an overly long article. The first article generally talks about the property and the lodging. The second article talks about the food entertainment and the wine list. I am a wine lover.