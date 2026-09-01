Are you writing for your customers?

Customer service is paramount in business. At newspapers, that means being attentive to details in all aspects of operations, from prompt service for advertisers to quick turnaround on news releases to on-time delivery of products.

Does your newsroom have customers in mind? Are you focused on substantive content? When has your staff last evaluated news reports? Those conversations should be center stage as newspapers compete for market share in today’s fragmented media landscape.

I recognize community newspapers — all newspapers — are increasingly stretched for resources. That’s no excuse, however, for ignoring the tenets of sound journalism. Reports must be current and relevant to promote your products as the go-to source for local information.

How are these examples fulfilling that message of serving customers?

A swimmer’s high school career is featured in a full-page story. The season concluded in February; the story was published in July.

A newspaper announces its all-area high school softball team. Action on the diamond ended in June. The story appeared in August in the midst of football practices.

Press releases announce locations of precinct caucuses to kickoff the political season. The information is published in two successive editions — both after the fact when other media were reporting the results.

A city council considers a contentious rezoning proposal advanced by the planning commission. Council members supported the plan on a 4-3 vote, but the measure still failed — with no explanation. Only in the final sentence of the story, which jumped to an inside page, do readers find out that a supermajority was required for passage.

County board reports routinely appear two to three weeks after the fact. One report summarizes meetings from the past three months with a paragraph or two devoted to each session.

Singularly or collectively in these examples, what message are you sending readers in terms of being on top of the news?

Reporting of local public affairs is admittedly a personal passion, and for good reason. Studies have shown that aggressive monitoring of local government holds those bodies accountable.

Many newsrooms have all they can handle simply reporting on meetings. The first step is to diligently track meetings with timely and comprehensive reports. Then take the next step: Deliver a bonus by translating what the actions mean for readers in practical, everyday terms.

For example, a school board proposes a levy referendum. In real dollars, how will it affect the various categories of property taxes — homeowners, Main Street businesses, manufacturers, farms? What if a city council orders sidewalks in a neighborhood — how much should homeowners expect to pay, and do they have options to spread the assessment over a number of years? Can they appeal the order, and how?

Writing for readers — your customers — is not limited to public affairs. Newsrooms should brainstorm all perspectives of a story.

For example, a town’s leading employer announces major layoffs. A brief press release, dispatched from out-of-town corporate headquarters, cites a soft market for the downsizing. Among the questions to address: What’s the reaction from community leaders? Are displaced workers eligible for unemployment or training assistance? The local facility is one of many in the corporate holdings; is there concern that work performed locally will be transferred to another site and the hometown plant will be closed?

In simple terms, writing for the customer means not writing solely for the sources.

I recall when a reporter challenged my editing of a city council story. Her chief complaint? I had pared comments — even eliminated some remarks — that occurred during deliberations prior to the vote. She made it quite clear that it was important to include a comment from every elected official, even if they were duplicative. In her words, a comprehensive summary of the discussion among council members — the sources — was at the foundation of her credibility with the elected body.

Don’t get me wrong. Reporters should not shortchange what the sources have to say in any story. But reporters must be equally aware that most actions produce a reaction.

Stories are incomplete without exploring and explaining the impact on the customers. Taking that step ensures a more thorough, informative — and often a more interesting — story. You’ll also be doing a service for both your sources and customers.

Jim Pumarlo is former editor of the Red Wing (Minnesota) Republican Eagle. He writes, speaks and provides training on community newsroom success strategies. He is author of “Journalism Primer: A Guide to Community News Coverage,” “Votes and Quotes: A Guide to Outstanding Election Coverage” and “Bad News and Good Judgment: A Guide to Reporting on Sensitive Issues in Small-Town Newspapers.” He can be reached and welcomes comments and questions at jim@pumarlo.com.