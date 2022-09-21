Get to know your First Amendment freedoms
Teri Saylor
Special to Publishers' Auxiliary
Sep 21, 2022
First Amendment Day is coming up on Sept. 25! It’s a great day to reflect on the five freedoms the First Amendment protects.
Here are three ways you can celebrate our fundamental freedoms:
- Learn more about your freedoms of religion, speech, press, assembly and petition by following the Freedom Forum Institute on Twitter and Instagram.
- Listen to this new episode of “Reelfoot Forward: A West Tennessee Podcast” to hear about how the institute is celebrating freedoms at a Freedom Forum First Amendment Festival in Union City, Tennessee, on Sept. 24.
- Read how the First Amendment shields our beliefs and views from government interference in a new column by Freedom Forum Senior Fellow Gene Policinski.
How will you speak up, write down or shout out what you believe on First Amendment Day?