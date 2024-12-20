Higher Ed Media Fellowship for early-mid career journalists

The Institute for Citizens & Scholars (C&S) is accepting applications for the spring 2025 class of the Higher Education Media Fellowship (HEM). The deadline to apply is February 1, 2025, and applications are welcome until the deadline date.

Fellows will be awarded $10,000 - $5,000 as a personal stipend and $5,000 towards a reporting project focused on postsecondary career and technical education (CTE).

The six-month, non-residential program beings with an expense-paid symposium where Fellows will learn about the Career & Technical Education (CTE) field, gain professional development, and engage with peers, mentors, and experts in the CTE and reporting fields. Fellows will also join the larger network of 27,000 C&S Fellows. These Fellows have an impressive collective record of scholarship, teaching, service, and public influence.

The Higher Ed Media Fellowship is open to all U.S. journalists who are education, business, investigative, or workforce reporters or have work experience that includes reporting on education and associated work force development, social, or public policy issues. The Fellowship is open to journalists working in any medium.

Award amount: $10,000

The application deadline is February 1, 2025.

Learn more at https://citizensandscholars.org/fellowships/higher-ed-media-fellowship/