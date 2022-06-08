INTERVIEWING SKILLS: De-escalation Techniques & Improving Observation in Volatile Situations

Journalists increasingly face uncomfortable, and even dangerous, situations when gathering and reporting news important to their communities. Unruly school board meetings, protests and the worst – scenes of mass killings – all are becoming far too commonplace even in the smallest of communities.

Learn some techniques to sharpen the way you observe and analyze others, and learn effective ways to be defensive in any situation, in a conversation with Michigan State Police Trooper Corey Hebner of Gaylord, Michigan. This webinar is designed for staffs of small community newspapers. Pub Aux columnist Jim Pumarlo — newsroom trainer — will lead our discussion.

Join us on Zoom, Wednesday, June 8, at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT/12 p.m. PT.

FREE to NNA members; open to the public for $25 registration fee; $5 professors and students. Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/interviewing_skills