Resources for completing your Statement of Ownership (SOO); USPS webinar on 9/12

Need some guidance on the upcoming USPS statement of ownership filing?

The USPS is hosting a webinar on Tuesday, September 12, at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT/11 a.m. MT/10 a.m. PT. Details are below.

Further, here is a link to an archived presentation by USPS Postal Pro

Join USPS for its next session – Periodicals – Statement of Ownership (SOO) Postal Wizard (PW) Entry on Tuesday September 12, 2023, at 1:00 PM EST.

Zoom Meeting URL:

https://usps.zoomgov.com/j/ 1603767418?pwd= TTFONWNVMXQ2UW1wcUVCcEt5WFllZz 09

Meeting ID: 160 376 7418

Password: 996767

If requested, enter your name and email address.

Enter meeting password: 996767

Join Audio by the options below:

Call using Internet Audio

Dial: 1-855-860-4313, 1-678- 317-3330 or 1-952-229-5070 & follow prompts

Note: Meeting links and presentations are also posted on PostalPro™ and can be found at Mailing Services | PostalPro (usps.com)