Kevin Slimp Webinar this Thursday: Advanced Skills in InDesign for Newspapers

Learn skills to design better pages faster!

If you can’t make it on March 19, go ahead and register. We’ll be glad to send a recording of the session to you.

There’s no better time to improve the InDesign skills of you and your staff. During this 70-minute session, Kevin Slimp – who has been teaching InDesign since it was first released – will be teaching skills to increase the speed of your productivity and quality of your design. A few of his topics include:

Using InDesign scripts to speed your productivity

Preflighting pages to find problems before they go to press

Creating tables

Placing & formatting tables from various formats sent by others to you

Using InDesign’s powerful Data Merge capabilities to import and merge data from Excel, Word and other database files

Creating Nested Styles

Including information in Photoshop photos to place automatically in InDesign

and much more!

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the guru himself … Enjoy 70 minutes of intense training with the Guru himself!

Bring two pens. You’ll need them!

Click here to register.