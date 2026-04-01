Keep readers in the loop and enhance your design

A city council approves tax incentives for a shopping center after a months-long process that generates intense emotions from proponents and opponents alike.

A basketball team completes a perfect season, capping it with a state championship.

A jury convicts a local resident of a triple murder after rumors and legal maneuvers captivate the community for two years.

High-profile stories are commonplace in our communities, highlighted with banner headlines and photos. The breaking stories prompt prominent coverage, and newsrooms likely deliver play-by-play coverage at the various steps.

But how many newspapers provide a comprehensive wrap for readers who have not followed the stories from beginning to end? Chronologies are effective in providing a living history of key events. Packaged as sidebars, they also are a great design tool for presenting key facts at a glance in print and digital editions.

The many starts, stops and detours before committees provide ample opportunity to benchmark the shopping center project. An undefeated basketball season includes plenty of highlights to benchmark – the common-from-behind victory, a player’s record-setting performance, the showdown between two unbeaten teams. The legal strategies in court cases, not always readily apparent, can be identified and clarified in a step-by-step account.

Assembling timelines is equally valuable for newsrooms to ensure meaningful and thorough reports. Narratives spanning a lengthy period often are touched by several reporters. Staff take vacations, have conflicting assignments, change jobs. Internal logs enable any reporter to pick up a story midstream.

Crime coverage provides an excellent example as big cases can stretch months or years before reaching resolution. Beginning with the arrest, it’s a good idea to generate files and update regularly. Log key dates and actions. Court appearances are standard information to collect, and there’s much more. Track when motions are filed and ruled on; benchmark such things as changes of venue, new legal representation or changing of judges.

Not every item will necessarily be reported, but a detailed record will help present a complete story at its conclusion. Select the most significant items, and the chronology is ready-made. Sidebars offer opportunity for graphics and photos, too, to present a reader-friendly package.

Internal files also should include pertinent information on the key players. Record basic information including names, addresses and birthdays of defendants and victims. List attorneys and their contact information. Gather appropriate photos.

Here are some additional suggestions where chronologies help tell a story.

A woman receives the lifetime achievement from a civic club. Profile her in the main story, then scan the nomination letters to produce a timetable on her accomplishments.

A former mayor is elected to statewide office. Her advancement up the political ladder – complete with ups and downs – is noted in an accompanying chronology.

A building is named to the National Register of Historic Places after facing demolition. Its history – including the architect, changes of ownership and court challenges – is outlined in a sidebar.

Beyond chronologies, graphics and sidebars can be used in a variety of everyday reports.

Consider local government meetings. Create an info box to give readers an immediate breakdown on a split vote. List elected officials and their contact information in a “call to action” for an upcoming vote.

Enhance high school graduation stories with a sidebar on a class’s cumulative academic, artistic and athletic achievements. What’s the grand total of post-secondary scholarships awarded to the graduates? Who were some of the top individual honorees? What new honors have a spot in the school’s trophy case?

Government budgets are adopted and property tax statements are mailed. Create a chart showing how much local governing bodies raised or lowered taxes and the cumulative impact on a range of properties – homeowner, farmer, Main Street retailer, manufacturer.

Today’s crowded media landscape demands that editors and reporters explore ways to make news relevant and easy to digest. Sidebars incorporating chronologies and graphics are an important tool in both regards. Take time to brainstorm the opportunities, and everyone will reap the rewards.

Jim Pumarlo is former editor of the Red Wing (Minnesota) Republican Eagle. He writes, speaks and provides training on community newsroom success strategies. He is author of “Journalism Primer: A Guide to Community News Coverage,” “Votes and Quotes: A Guide to Outstanding Election Coverage” and “Bad News and Good Judgment: A Guide to Reporting on Sensitive Issues in Small-Town Newspapers.” He can be reached at www.pumarlo.com and welcomes comments and questions at jim@pumarlo.com.