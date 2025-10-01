Lenfest Institute for Journalism announces $400K Beyond Print grant program

The program, based on the Lenfest Beyond Print Toolkit, is being expanded to include not only direct grants, but also free advisory services, a focus on reaching younger audiences and a community of practice to share tips and ideas

PHILADELPHIA — As of September 2025, the Lenfest Institute for Journalism is accepting applications for its next round of Beyond Print grants, which support independent local newspapers in reducing reliance on print, accelerating digital sustainability, embracing new distribution platforms, and reaching new and younger audiences. Grant funding will be enhanced by the addition of Lenfest services, including a new Beyond Print Community of Practice and a broad array of advisory services available to Community members at no charge.

The Institute will award a limited number of grants of up to $50,000 per organization from a total pool of $400,000.

Launched in 2022, the Lenfest Institute’s Beyond Print Program has served hundreds of independent local newspapers through grants, convenings and the Beyond Print Toolkit — which provides comprehensive on-demand guidance on transitioning from print to digital revenue and cost structure (http://bit.ly/4gLrB4c). The programming and Toolkit are now being expanded to include guidance on the use of next-generation distribution platforms and news creator partnerships.

This year, in addition to the grant program, Beyond Print will expand to include a broader offering of support that includes:

Expanded Community of Practice — a free peer-to-peer learning cohort beginning in November, featuring virtual workshops, case studies and information exchange. Apply at https://bit.ly/3KcBI5R

Free Expert Network Advisory Services — eligible independent local newspapers and Community members may receive complimentary one-on-one consulting support through the Lenfest Expert Network Advisory Service to help shape and execute their business strategies.

In-person convening in 2026 — open to all Beyond Print Community members.

“Our Beyond Print program (https://bit.ly/3IEKGIs) and comprehensive toolkit are about practical, measurable steps that help publishers shift audience habits and revenue from print to digital — and then sharing what works so others can move faster,” said Tristan Loper, Head of National Programs at The Lenfest Institute. “This year, in addition to grant funding, we’re expanding support through structured peer learning and free expert network consulting so newspapers have the guidance and community they need to succeed as digital businesses.”

Eligible grants and related expert network consulting will focus on subjects covered in the Beyond Print Toolkit.

Communications: Developing clear communication plans for staff, advertisers and the public to manage a smooth digital transition.

Customer Service: Enhancing customer support, including training representatives and developing tools to help readers transition to digital products.

Digital Products: The creation and enhancement of digital offerings, such as newsletters, podcasts or platform-native content that is attractive to young consumers (e.g. Meta Reels, TikTok videos, podcasts).

Digital Revenue: Transitions Generating new income from digital audiences, including developing digital subscriptions, advertising products and sponsored content.

Events and Other Revenue Streams: Leveraging community engagement and events to diversify revenue beyond traditional advertising.

Manufacturing and Finance: Addressing the financial and logistical aspects of shrinking print operations, including analyzing costs and identifying savings.

Newsroom Processes: Streamlining workflows and implementing new systems to operate more efficiently in a digital-first environment.

Print Products: Redefining the role of print, such as reimagining print editions or reducing print frequency and/or geographic footprint to provide unique value (e.g. developing a unique weekend edition delivered by USPS).

Print Revenue Transitions: Shifting revenue and advertiser relationships from print-specific models to new, sustainable, digital-first approaches.

Technology Systems: Modernizing technical infrastructure, including migrating content management systems and integrating new, efficient software tools.

Special consideration will be given to grant proposals for novel ideas and experiments that focus on emerging areas of interest for an updated Toolkit:

Creator Partnerships: Collaborations with independent journalists or content creators to broaden audience reach and explore new revenue sources.

Recruiting and Retaining Young Audiences: Strategies to attract and engage with younger audiences on new platforms.

Grant applications are due Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Take the first step toward applying: https://bit.ly/4myfN6B

Applications must be submitted through the Institute’s Fluxx grantee portal. Create or log into your account, select “Beyond Print Grants 2025,” and click Apply. If you are new to the portal, you will need to create your account no later than Oct. 31, 2025. Account validation can take up to 48 hours.

For questions about eligibility or the application process, contact tristan@lenfestinstitute.org.

The Beyond Print Program originally launched in 2022 in partnership with the American Press Institute.