Where are the digital sponsorship dollars?

Thursday, Feb 26, 2026, 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT/1 p.m. PT — one hour

Whether you’re looking to streamline your approach to video or find great sponsors for your newsletter, this workshop will give actionable insight into how to up your digital sales game.

This workshop is perfect if you’re like several of the latest round of Beyond Print grantees in building new digital products or looking to better monetize your existing efforts. Bring your sales crew for a Lenfest Beyond Print Community of Practice workshop on how to close the deal in digital ads.

WHAT YOU WILL LEARN

Actionable Strategies: How to package, price and pitch your digital inventory.

How to Consider Creators: We’ll look at how individuals can play a role in your sales strategy.

People + Process: What talents and structure you’ll need to effectively sell digital inventory.

FEATURING LEADERS IN DIGITAL MONETIZATION

Julia Campbell, co-CEO, Local Media Association Press Forward

Apryl Pilolli, Technology Director, Local Media Association

Ciel Hunter, Chief Development Officer, Salt Lake Tribune

David Grant, General Manager, Blue Engine Collaborative

Register here: https://lenfestinstitute-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/8P2-LfOPQW6UtOEaP4gc8w?_x_zm_rtaid=mpZcFOzPSMaHq98r9KHusQ.1771345809251.6e739eb982414109cc22d6a3d22d848e&_x_zm_rhtaid=683#/registration