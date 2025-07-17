Redesign Your Newspaper! to increase readership and revenue

One of the consistent themes in the post-pandemic newspaper is improving design. Community newspapers are bucking the trend of metro papers and investing in growing readership, which in turn grows advertising revenue. A key element of growing readership is making the design of your paper more reader-friendly, drawing the reader rather than turning the reader away.

One of Kevin’s most requested services is improving the design and/or redesigning community newspapers. Join Kevin for this 70-minute session to learn ways to make your newspaper much more inviting to potential readers and advertisers.

In this session, Kevin will discuss six simple steps you can take to greatly improve the design of your newspaper:

New design styles vs. Old design styles

Creating cleaner pages

Using up-to-date fonts. Getting rid of outdated fonts

Creating styles for your new design

Photo and story placement on the page

Elements that carry from page to page

Proper (and improper) use of color on pages

AND MUCH MORE!

Bring two pens. You’ll need them!

More information/registration ($79): https://newspaperacademy.com/webinar/design2507/