Mirabel Technologies named CRM Software Provider of the Year 2025

The Mirabel Team is excited to share a milestone — Mirabel Technologies has been named CRM Software Provider of the Year 2025 by Corporate Vision News.

This recognition reflects the work Mirabel Technologies does every day to support media and publishing organizations with software that’s purpose-built for their workflows, revenue models, and operational needs. It also reinforces something the team takes very seriously: delivering reliable technology backed by responsive, knowledgeable customer service.

At Mirabel, we’re constantly investing in improving our platform — adding new features, refining existing tools, and listening closely to feedback from our clients to ensure our software continues to meet the real-world demands of media sales, billing, marketing, and operations teams.

Just as important, customer service and consulting teams remain a top priority. From onboarding through ongoing support, Mirabel's goal is to be a long-term partner our clients can rely on — not just a software provider.

You can view the official recognition on Corporate Vision News’ 2025 Winners List here.

If you’d like to learn more about how Mirabel supports publishers and media companies with an all-in-one CRM platform, simply reach out directly at marketing@magazinemanager.com.