Mirabel Technologies welcomes new clients in the first quarter of 2024

Mirabel Technologies is proud to have welcomed over 260 magazines, newspapers, newsletters, websites, and events to our family of clients during the first quarter of 2024.

Among the magazines and newspapers that joined the Mirabel software family are Aspire Magazine, Cloud Culture Magazine, Whirl Magazine, The Bishop's Hour, The Catholic Sun, DNA Magazine, Ad Pages Magazine, Albemarle Magazine, The Mountain-Ear, Aspen Magazine, Hawaii Insider's Guide, Austin Way, Modern Luxury, Houston Magazine, Silicon Valley Magazine, Positively Haywood, Michigan Avenue, Stay Longer Guide, and Shop News Bulletin.

Mirabel President Mark McCormick continues to see an acceleration of companies transitioning to Magazine Manager and Newspaper Manager as the year continues.

"In the ever-evolving landscape of media and publishing, embracing change isn't just a strategy — it's a necessity," McCormick remarks. "As pioneers in the field, we're not only weathering the storms but also charting new territories. Our relentless pursuit of innovation has driven us to expand into the realm of AI, enabling us to revolutionize how publishers navigate challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities. By staying ahead of the curve, we empower our clients to not just survive, but to thrive amidst the dynamic shifts of the industry."

Mirabel Technologies is the world’s leading publishing media software provider, servicing over 23,000+ magazines, newspapers, websites, and events in over 25 countries.

Learn more about The Newspaper Manager