Mollet Printing sees significant cost savings since installing Versafire EP from Heidelberg

KENNESAW, Georgia – Mollet Printing, a full-service printer specializing in the retail market, recently installed a Versafire EP with Prinect Digital Front End from Heidelberg in its new Portland, Oregon, facility. While initially turning to the Versafire for its smaller footprint, Mollet Printing has experienced better print quality and significant cost savings since replacing its former digital press in June of this year.

EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS WITH TONER

Mollet Printing is a family business, started in 1968, with roots in offset printing that prides itself on producing the highest quality prints. After deciding to move facilities to save costs, the company quickly realized it needed a smaller digital press to fit into its new space. While the Versafire EP is one of the more compact digital production engines in its class, size was not reason enough for Owner Dave Mollet to switch from his digital press of over 10 years.

“I’m an offset guy,” said Mollet, “so I never thought that I would be happy with a toner-based machine like the Versafire.”

After seeing print samples, however, Dave was “blown away” by the quality and quickly convinced to change to Heidelberg digital. Now, a few months after installing the Versafire, Dave is very pleased with his decision.

“I print a lot of mailings digitally,” he said. “With my previous machine, I would have trouble with ink rubbing off of the cards before being delivered. With the Versafire, it’s rock solid. The image stays on even through the mail.”

In addition to the print quality, Mollet Printing is enjoying cost savings since installing the Versafire EP thanks to the machine’s larger sheet size and simpler costing model.

The Versafire EP prints on a full range of substrates from 35 lb. text to 24 pt. board, including synthetics, with sheet sizes up to 13” x 27.5”. As a result of the larger sheet size, Mollet Printing is now able to move some of its jobs like six-panel brochures and signage, previously printed on an offset press or large format device, to the Versafire.

“I wasn’t able to print as long a sheet on our previous digital press,” said Mollet. “It’s amazing how cost competitive I can be now on certain jobs.” Mollet Printing is also seeing significant monthly savings thanks to Heidelberg’s simple pricing model. “Even though I had recently paid off my previous digital press, it’s still more cost effective for me to run the Versafire,” said Mollet.

'THE BEST DECISION I'VE EVER MADE'

While Mollet Printing is pleased with the Versafire engine, he says the Prinect Digital Front End and service and support are also excellent. Due to the company’s previous experience using Prinect with its Speedmaster CD 74 offset press, Dave decided to install the Versafire with the Prinect DFE, which enables automated and standardized print production for excellent efficiency, greater transparency, and faster job flow.

Mollet Printing likes the simplicity of the DFE for job set-up and being able to route jobs to any machine in its shop. Additionally, Mollet Printing is pleased with the abundance of service techs available in the Portland area that can be in its shop in “as quick as 45 minutes” from calling.

“Before investing in the Versafire, I spoke with other printers in my area that recently changed to Heidelberg digital,” said Mollet. “Every single one of them said the same thing: ‘it’s the best decision I’ve ever made in that arena,’ and now having run the machine for four months, I would say the same thing.”

ABOUT MOLLET PRINTING

Mollet is a full-service printing and project management shop who partners with its customers, which include the biggest names in retail, manufacturing, and business, to bring their creative vision to life. Using the latest technology and techniques, including environmentally conscious practices, Mollet elevates its customers’ brands using printed materials, packaging and displays. By combining design, prototypes, materials sourcing, fabrication, inventory management and delivery, Mollet delivers a true turnkey solution every time.