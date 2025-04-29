National Fentanyl Awareness Day is April 29; reporting toolkit available

National Fentanyl Awareness Day — now in its fourth year — unites major corporations, community groups, nonprofits, government agencies, schools, campuses and families to take action to protect young lives from deadly fentanyl and fake prescription pills.

While recent data shows progress in reducing overdose deaths from record highs, nearly half of teens still don't know that counterfeit prescription pills often contain lethal amounts of fentanyl. This lack of knowledge is leading to tragic consequences — young people are dying simply because they didn't know the pill they took was fake. That's why we need to turn awareness into action.

A 2025 toolkit is available here.