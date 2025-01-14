Newspaper Manager welcomes new clients

Mirabel Technologies is proud to have welcomed over 100 magazines, newspapers, newsletters, websites, and events to our family of clients during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Among the magazines, newspapers and media companies that joined the Mirabel software family are The Washington Informer, Las Olas Boulevard & Isles Magazine, South Shore Home & Lifestyle, Hingham Life, Black Billows Magazine, The Toy Book, Exhibit City News, TulsaKids Magazine, Bellefontaine Examiner, Rivertowns Dispatch, Hudson Valley Living, Moab Sun News, Athletic Business Media, The Bridge, and more.

This continued growth reflects the value of our comprehensive solutions, which simplify workflows, streamline ad management, and help media companies achieve better results across the board.

"It’s incredibly rewarding to see so many esteemed media companies choosing Mirabel Technologies to support their growth and innovation. We take great pride in empowering publishers with tools that not only simplify their operations but also help them thrive in today’s dynamic industry," said Mark McCormick, President of Mirabel Technologies. "We look forward to continuing this journey of partnership and success with our newest clients and the entire Mirabel family."

Mirabel Technologies is the world’s leading publishing media software provider, servicing over 24,000+ magazines, newspapers, websites, and events in over 25 countries. Interested in learning more? Feel free to reach out to our sales team at 954-332-3204.