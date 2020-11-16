NTVB Media extends free trial of What to Watch through 2020

TROY, Michigan – NTVB Media will continue to provide a weekly roundup of television viewing recommendations to newspapers at no charge through the end of the year.

Curated by NTVB’s TV critics and editors, What to Watch includes daily viewing suggestions from Sundays to Saturdays, with versions provided in Eastern, Central, Mountain and Pacific tune-in times. What to Watch also includes movie and streaming recommendations

Newspapers can access What to Watch at content.ntvbmedia.com, and each weekly edition will be available for download on the previous Friday. In addition, NTVB Media partnered with Lee Enterprises, which is providing daily versions of What to Watch that are camera-ready for newspapers.

“Newspapers are focused on reporting important news to their readers,” Andy DeAngelis, president of NTVB Media, said. “We hope this small gesture of providing What to Watch helps the papers and gives their readers a valuable tool and an entertaining diversion from the more serious things going on.”

NTVB recommends that newspapers post What to Watch to their websites and social channels, and include a hyperlink to it from their e-editions.

For additional information on NTVB Media’s free What to Watch pages and syndicated content program, contact Michael Keever at mkeever@ntvbmedia.com.

NTVB Media, Inc. is the largest independent publisher of entertainment magazines in the United States. Its publications include TV Guide Magazine, TV Weekly, Channel Guide Magazine, OnDish, ReMIND, Puzzler, TVInsider.com and VIEW! Magazine. The company markets and distributes TV Weekly and syndicates content and interactive widgets to hundreds of newspaper partners throughout the United States.