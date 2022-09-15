Postmaster General Louis DeJoy confirmed for virtual appearance at upcoming NNAF convention

The staff of USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has confirmed his upcoming virtual appearance at the National Newspaper Association Foundation's upcoming Annual Convention & Trade Show.

Community newspapers across the nation will convene in San Francisco, California, Oct. 6-8, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco. DeJoy will speak virtually via Zoom following NNAF President Matt Adelman's address at the Opening Breakfast on Friday, Oct. 7.

DeJoy will speak and answer questions, as led by our moderator NNA Legal Counsel Tonda Rush. To submit a question for the moderator's review, click here to register.

Newspapers have the option to register for the full Annual Convention & Trade Show, Friday only (our training session day) or just DeJoy's session. Member and nonmember rates are available for each option.

Convention details ⁠— including agenda/training sessions, information on our hotel headquarters, a list of who's attending and more ⁠— are available at https://www.nnafoundation.org/convention

If you are registering late and want the room block rate (available through 9/12), please contact Lynne to see availability.