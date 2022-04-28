Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to speak virtually at NNAF convention

PENSACOLA, Florida — On Friday, April 22, USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy joined the agenda of the National Newspaper Association Foundation’s upcoming Annual Convention & Trade Show — to be held Oct. 6-8, 2022, in San Francisco.

DeJoy will be appear virtually to speak at the opening breakfast on Friday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT/9 a.m. MT/8 a.m. PT.

NNA’s postal team, led by Postal Committee Chair Matthew Paxton, publisher of the News-Gazette in Lexington, Virginia, will take questions from members in the registration process. DeJoy is scheduled for an hour and will answer questions if time permits.

On June 15, 2020, DeJoy — a former North Carolina businessman with extensive experience in logistics as head of the New Breed Corporation — became the 75th Postmaster General, succeeding three PMGs who came from within the institution. DeJoy is the fifth PMG to come from outside the USPS.

This session is included for full and Friday-only convention registrants. The session will also be broadcast to the public for a fee.

The convention is open to NNA members and nonmembers. Visit https://www.nnafoundation.org/convention for details and registration.