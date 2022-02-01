PUB AUX PHOTO CONTEST report 2021

Feb 1, 2022

Photo by Ron Schott | Wright County Journal (Mountain Grove, Missouri)

The following NNA members or freelance photographers for member newspapers won the following first-place awards in the quarterly Pub Aux Photo Contest.

  • Jenny Kirchner, Idyllwild (California) Town Crier
  • Michael Cummo, Wyoming Tribune Eagle (Cheyenne)
  • Brandon Davenport, The Eagle, Chadron, Nebraska
  • Ron Schott, Wright County Journal (Mountain Grove, Missouri)
  • Pete Luna, Uvalde (Texas) Leader-News
  • Ashley D. Swanson, Clay County News (Sutton, Nebraska)
  • Gina Langston, Greenfield (Missouri) Vedette
  • Anthony Wahl, Janesville (Wisconsin) Gazette
  • James Smith, Centralia (Missouri) Fireside Guard
  • Lonnie J. Hinton, The Vienna (Illinois) Times
  • Mitchell B. Keller, Dodge County Pionier (Theresa, Wisconsin)
  • Bill Battle, Washington (Missouri) Missourian

See winning photos and past entries here: https://www.nnafoundation.org/photo-contest