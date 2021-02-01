Section 230: Bringing you up to speed

Q: Please explain again how a nonexempt journalist can be paid a salary.

A: Happy to. Now that the new Fair Labor Standards Act salary threshold is set to go into effect next year, a lot of companies are re-evaluating their payroll.

It is an enduring irritant to both the newspaper industry and serious journalists that the Labor Department devalues many community newspaper journalists and will not classify them as professionals who can be paid on salary without limitation. Rather, we have an environment now where bosses have to pull journalists off stories when their hearts and souls are intent upon covering the news, just so the budget isn’t busted. NNA hopes the day will come when the Labor Department gives journalists their due so they can be considered exempt across the board.

However, for now, most reporters and many editors are considered non-exempt under FLSA. So the question of how to predict compensation in a budget and still let the newsroom cover the news is vexing.

There are several possible approaches:

