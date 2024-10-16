Sometimes full-service is better than self-service: Texas newspaper entrusts Bluefin Notice Services with entire legal ad processing

ANDOVER, Massachusetts – Bluefin Technology Partners proudly announced that the Hays Free Press of Kyle, Texas, has adopted Bluefin Notice Services for handling all its legal and public notice advertisements. The Hays Free Press now joins a growing number of local newspapers across the U.S. that rely on its expertise for managing every aspect of the legal notice process, from design and publication placement to compliance fulfillment.

Bluefin Notice Services offers a comprehensive solution that enables newspapers to expand legal and public notice advertising sales without needing in-house staff for ad production and the associated administrative tasks, such as affidavit processing.

Ashley Kontnier, publisher of Hays Free Press, said of her experience, "As the publisher, I’m the only one on my small staff familiar with booking legal notices. Managing the business, putting out two papers a week, and handling legal ads for various government entities is more than a full-time job."

She continued, "We had worked with another legal placement service before, but their inability to consistently match our pricing and billing structure left us frustrated. After meeting Steve (Rosenfeld) and (Brandon Bressner) from Bluefin at the Texas Press Association convention, I felt hopeful. Their platform and process stood out immediately."

"Everything was customized to fit our operations perfectly, and I never heard ‘we can’t do that,’ regardless of my requests. I’m thrilled to finally have some relief and confident this will be a long-term solution that benefits both us and our customers.”

Explaining the full-service approach, Steve Rosenfeld, co-founder and general partner at Bluefin, notes, "Bluefin Technology Partners was founded in 2007, providing advanced technology and self-service tools for processing ads in various newspaper classified categories. But when it came to legal and public notices, self-service wasn’t enough. We saw the need for a better, full-service solution, which led to the creation of Bluefin Notice Services with our collaboration with LNS.”

Rosenfeld adds, “Our goal is to be the best service provider for newspaper publishers in managing all facets of legal notice processing. Our operations center, powered by LNS, handles thousands of legal notices for newspapers nationwide, offering expertise in the creation, management, and affidavit fulfillment of legal notices. With our competitive pay-as-you-go model, publishers can significantly reduce or eliminate internal publication costs and administrative overhead, allowing them to focus on providing superior service to their advertising clients and subscribers."

ABOUT BLUEFIN TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS

Bluefin Technology Partners is a leading provider of digital classifieds platforms in the United States and Canada. With a focus on driving innovation and enhancing user experiences, Bluefin has earned a stellar reputation as a trusted partner for newspapers seeking to elevate their classifieds services. Bluefin is passionate about helping community publishers to empower local advertisers and engage local readers by providing a great user experience. Visit www.getbluefin.com.

For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact: Steve Rosenfeld, co-founder and general partner, Bluefin Technology Partners LLC, at (508) 254-1927 or steve@getbluefin.com. Visit www.getbluefin.com