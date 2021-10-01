Thank you, MHPI patrons

Oct 1, 2021

Thank you to the following patrons who have supported the Max Heath Postal Institute with a financial gift.

  • Dorothy Abernathy
  • Larry Atkinson
  • Kit Fullenlove Barry
  • Belmond Independent
  • Boone Newspapers
  • Laurie Ezzell Brown
  • Jerry & Sarah Bye
  • Darren Day
  • Mr. and Mrs. Roy Eaton
  • R. Jack Fishman
  • Chuck & Chris Fouts
  • Maureen Goodson
  • Leslie A Hensley/A Cassondra Hensley
  • Hoosier State Press Association Inc.
  • Lynne Lance
  • Brenda Lea
  • Leader-Courier Inc.
  • Gary & Janie Miller
  • Oklahoma Press Association
  • Edward Rees
  • Tonda Rush
  • Helen & Gary Sosniecki
  • Southern Illinois Editorial Association
  • Clyde M. & Lynda Tharp
  • Jonathan Whitney
  • Robert & Cheryl Williams

The Max Heath Postal Institute becomes the new umbrella to train newspapers and printers for best uses of the mail in a rapidly changing postal environment.
Memorial donations to NNAF in honor of Heath, who died in July 2021, will be dedicated to a fund for postal training.

NNAF has established a donation link for industry professionals who wish to contribute to carrying on Heath’s legacy. Visit this page for more