The end is near ... Are you ready to file postage statements digitally?

The U.S. Postal Service is reminding commercial mailers that the end is near for hard-copy postage statements. Publishers who have completed hard-copy Forms 3541 for Periodicals mail or 3602 for Marketing Mail must be able to file these statements digitally by January 28, 2024.

Emailing hard-copy statements, scans or PDFs of statements will not be acceptable. The new process will require publishers to enter data directly into USPS’ PostalOne system.

Publishers needing to convert to a digital process may contract with an approved third-party software vendor or use USPS’ Postal Wizard to enter their data. Postal Wizard is free, but it does not permit use of a single form to enter commingled mail, separate editions (such as in-state and out-of-state editions) or mailings with differentials of weight within a single issue.

The USPS Industry Alert confirming the end of hard–copy statements is available here.

National Newspaper Association members may view archived webinars, as well. A special session on the transition is available here.