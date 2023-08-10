Understanding Periodicals Vol 2 Session 5: Everything Mail Entry

The second season of the Max Heath Postal Institute™ course on newspaper mail resumes Thursday, August 10 at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT/12 p.m. PT.

Understanding Periodicals Lesson V: Everything Mail Entry

NNA's Postal Team is comprised of Postal Chair Matt Paxton, publisher of The News-Gazette in Lexington, Virginia; NNA legal counsel Tonda Rush; and Brad Hill, CEO of Interlink. Hill takes the lead on presenting mail entry.

This program completes Gold Certification.

Who should attend?

Publishers

Circulation managers

Printers

Compliance officers

Office managers

Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/understanding_periodicals_vol2_session5