USPS Board of Governors selects new postmaster general

Today, the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors announced the selection of David Steiner as the nation’s 76th postmaster general. Steiner has served on the board of FedEx and is a former CEO of Waste Management. He is set to take over sometime in July.

"NNA offers its congratulations, and we look forward to working with PMG Steiner to help change course and restore the confidence of publishers in the USPS," NNA Chair Martha Diaz Aszkenazy, publisher, The San Fernando (California) Valley Sun, said. "This selection clearly heeds the administration’s call for a change in direction that is desperately needed."

She continued, “The last five years have been a disastrous period for NNA members. The pattern of service failures and twice-a-year punitive rate increases has driven publishers out of the mail. It has been no more beneficial for the USPS which has experienced skyrocketing costs and financial losses. USPS cannot survive continued pursuit of higher rates and poorer service.”



NNA is eager to work with PMG Steiner to address crucial issues like rate increases, lack of measurement for newspapers delivered and overall quality of service. We seek a stable and efficient USPS.

NNA Directors ask that you call on Congress to pass H.R. 3004, the USPS SERVES US Act to ensure that there is effective governance for the USPS for years to come. Doing so is easy. Simply click here to send a message to your representative. Directors will be carrying this message to Washington, D.C. on June 3-4, 2025, to support meaningful change what will ensure the USPS’ success and viability as an essential service provider for community newspapers.