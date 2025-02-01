What’s your exit strategy?

There are several steps publishers can take to potentially increase the value of their publication in a sale

LEWIS FLOYD

President | Business Valuation Consulting LLC

The expectations of many publishers are based on a multiple of the publication’s annual revenues. Unless the publication has extraordinary cash flow, that multiple to revenue paid will be between 50% and 60%. In today’s market, buyers are typically paying 2X-2.5X adjusted cash flow (available cash flow after all expenses including owner compensation, with add backs for any interest, amortization, depreciation, expenses that would not accrue to a buyer, and owner perks).

