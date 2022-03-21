3-Part Promotional Series: News Brands Outperform

Newspaper advertising effectiveness is universal, so that's why we are sharing benchmark research from an Australian cooperative of publishers, ThinkNewsBrands, that also appeared as an E&P magazine article. A bit of an unusual source, but what the heck! Embrace all good news. Check out Promotions 1, 2, & 3:



#1 Ad readers have more confidence in news brands

#2 Three comparisons drive home the ROI point

#3 News' reach, trust factor are strong against social media

Tom Silvestri, most recently president and publisher of the Richmond (Virginia) Times-Dispatch, is the executive director of the Relevance Project, the joint effort of the Newspaper Association Managers strengthen the industry’s unique role as the provider of quality journalism and the keeper of public forums for thousands of communities across the continent. NAM is a group of state, regional and national press associations across the U.S. and Canada.