Are there dollars going untapped in your community? Mark Spensley in Iowa has figured out how to tap into these $$$

No matter what sort of business you may be in, every local business has at least one occasion each year when there is a need to advertise.

The anniversary of the day you opened your doors is a momentous one for any operation. If it’s only been 12 months since you unlocked the door on your first day in business or a hundred years since your grandfather started the family trade, anniversaries are special occasions worth noting.

In a time when fewer and fewer local businesses can trace their roots back over decades in your town, a longtime anniversary is particularly worth making a “big deal” about.

When one of our local funeral homes was approaching their Golden Anniversary, marking a full 50 years since they first got started, the daughter of one of the company founders knew she wanted to call attention to not only the many years of service their business had offered, but also the fact her father, then 90, was still there every day and active in the funeral home operation.

All of us enjoy reminiscing, so why not inspire old memories?

