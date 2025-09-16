Brenham Banner-Press Announces Sale to South Texas News, Inc.

BRENHAM, Texas — South Texas News, Inc., a Texas-based media company owned by Albert Reynolds, has acquired The Banner-Press in Brenham (Texas) from a partnership led by Fred Hartman.

Hartman’s family has deep roots in Texas newspapers, and The Banner-Press has strengthened its commitment to community coverage, local traditions and serving as a trusted news source for Washington County and the surrounding region.

Founded in 1866 as the Southern Banner by John Gilbert Rankin, the newspaper became The Brenham Banner-Press in 1926 and made history in 1917 as the first daily newspaper in Texas to hire a female editor. Today, the publication continues to provide coverage of local, state, and national news, as well as community events and sports.

South Texas News, based in Beeville, Texas, was founded by Reynolds, who began his career with a 20-year tenure at the Beeville Bee-Picayune, a newspaper with a rich heritage dating back to 1886. Reynolds purchased that paper and other county titles in 2023, and since then Reynolds has continued expanding his portfolio, which now includes 10 Texas newspaper titles.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented The Banner-Press in the transaction.

“It has been an honor to work with Mr. Hartman throughout this process, and we are committed to carrying forward his family’s proud legacy,” said Reynolds. “We remain dedicated to ensuring that The Banner-Press not only upholds its 159-year tradition of excellence but also continues to grow and adapt to serve the evolving needs of our readers. A strong local newspaper is the heartbeat of a community, and our mission is to keep that heart beating strong for generations to come.”

“It’s been a pleasure for my family to be involved with The Banner-Press going back to the mid 1960s, with Bob Gilmore coming in as publisher and then Charles Moser taking over for 40 great years after that,” said Hartman. “It was important for us to leave the newspaper in good hands, and we feel like we’re doing that with Albert. He and his company are committed to quality journalism and being good stewards of the community newspapers they publish.”

The sale officially closed August 29, 2025. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ABOUT

The Brenham Banner-Press, headquartered in Brenham, Texas, serves Washington County and the surrounding areas. Established in 1866, the paper publishes print editions three times a week and digital content daily. It is recognized for its strong community journalism, comprehensive coverage of local events, and commitment to preserving the history and values of the region.

South Texas News Inc. is a Texas-based media company with a portfolio of 10 community-focused newspapers across the state. Founded by Albert Reynolds in 2023, the company is dedicated to preserving the tradition of local journalism while embracing modern platforms to better serve its readership.