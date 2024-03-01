Call for Environmental Solutions Journalism Fellowships Applications 2024

Stipends of $10,000, plus up to $5,000 for qualified expenses, will be awarded

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts —The MIT Environmental Solutions Journalism Fellowship 2024 supports freelance and staff journalists associated with U.S. local/regional newsrooms in developing a high-impact news project that reports on how climate change and/or the shift to a low-carbon economy relates to local communities and region, in a way that centers local messengers, values, and priorities.

Studies show that localizing climate change impacts and actions are effective ways to engage audiences in climate solutions. Yet today, climate journalism is primarily limited to national news outlets. This fellowship helps provide Americans — especially those living in areas where climate change is controversial or underreported — with well-researched reporting on what a shift to a low-carbon economy can mean for them, their communities and their local economies.

Starting in June 2024, Fellows will participate in a four-month nonresident program that includes:

A multi-day virtual workshop* where Fellows will connect with MIT climate scientists, earth modeling researchers, political scientists, energy economists and others; Access to an editor to support project structure and packaging; Training on using MIT’s extensive library databases, socioeconomic climate analyses and other resources as requested; Twice–a–month virtual cohort meetings (attendance is expected); Republication of the project through MIT and partner channels; and Stipends of $10,000 and up to $5,000 for qualified expenses (ex.: travel, multimedia development, hosting an event).

*Workshops will be approx. 3-6 hour virtual sessions over multiple days.

THE FELLOWSHIP SUPPORTS PROJECTS THAT:

Report on how climate change and/or the shift to a low-carbon economy relates to their audience’s existing priorities and values;

Focus on the newsroom’s home county(ies) or state;

Feature experience and local perspectives and voices;

Clearly indicate the applicant deeply understands their audience and local concerns;

Are investigative or explanatory;

Produce a longform feature or a series of at least four shorter pieces;

Will open local conversations about climate change solutions and empower their audience in engaging with this issue; and

Have received a commitment from a local/regional news outlet to publish the feature.

WHO CAN APPLY

Applications are welcome from staff writers of U.S. newsrooms or freelance journalists who are affiliated with a newsroom and who want to tackle an ambitious project by themselves, as a newsroom-wide undertaking or as a collaboration with other media outlets in their communities.

Newsrooms can include newspapers, news magazines, broadcast stations, digital news outlets and investigative journalism organizations. Writers employed by or writing for think tanks, lobbying groups or advocacy groups are not eligible.

We look for applicants with proven journalism experience, proven ability to report and execute a complex project in their proposed medium and a strong background or reporting experience in the subject.

We are committed to working with rural, hydrocarbon-producing and marginalized communities across the United States, and we will ask judges to keep this in mind when selecting Fellowship placements.

2024 SCHEDULE

April 28: Application deadline

Early May: Announce Fellows

June 3: Fellowship and week-long virtual workshops begin

September 27: End of Fellowship Program

October 27: End date for project publication

TERM OF THE FELLOWSHIP

The Fellowship is designed to enable Fellows to work on the project over a four-month period while still maintaining their regular employment and/or other contracts. Fellows will receive 50% of the stipend in advance and 50% upon publication of their project, although applicants should specify if this will present a hardship.

Fellows will also be awarded up to $5,000 for project-related expenses and will have significant discretion with how to use these funds. Acceptable expenditures include relief from daily newsroom duties, project-related travel expenses, multimedia development, transcription or relevant translation services, attending conferences or workshops to build subject-specific knowledge or contracting with an outside journalism resource such as a data journalist or sensitivity reader.

Funds may not be used to pay family members for any of these services. Itemized receipts must be kept, submitted to and approved by the MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative.

HOW TO APPLY

Qualified applicants are invited to submit their application by April 28, 2024 using this submission form: https://bit.ly/3wwvxCQ.

MORE DETAILS

Samples of past projects and items to include in your application, as well as frequently asked questions, are available at https://bit.ly/49pVylM

The Environmental Solutions Initiative (ESI) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is MIT’s institute-wide effort to mobilize the substantial scientific, engineering, policy and design capacity of our Institute to contribute to addressing climate change and other environmental challenges of global import. We pursue multidisciplinary research, education, events and partnerships to help move society toward an environmentally and socially sustainable future. See ESI’s other public engagement work here: https://bit.ly/3uAfymF