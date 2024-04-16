Deadline in 2 weeks for 2024 Environmental Solutions Journalism Fellowships Applications

Stipends of $10,000, plus up to $5,000 for qualified expenses, will be awarded

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts — Reminder that the application window closes in two weeks (April 28, at 11:59 p.m. ET) for the 2024 MIT Journalism Fellowship opportunity to support freelance or staff journalists associated with U.S. newsrooms. Journalists are invited to submit applications until then.

2024 Fellows receive funding and support to develop a high-impact news project that connects their audience’s existing perspectives, values and priorities with climate change science and solutions. The four-month non-resident fellowship provides a $10,000 stipend, training, and an opportunity for newsrooms to dedicate time and attention to local storytelling on this topic. Details about the fellowship and eligibility can be found in our call for applications.

If you have any questions, you can contact Laur Hesse Fisher at climate@mit.edu.