CherryRoad Media acquires Daily Trinidad (Colorado) Chronicle-News

TRINIDAD, Colorado — At the beginning of December, CherryRoad Media Inc. announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Trinidad (Colorado) Chronicle-News, a five-day-a-week publication that has served Trinidad and surrounding communities since 1877. The Chronicle-News is one of the oldest continuously published newspapers in Colorado.

The former owners, locally based Chronicle-News Media Group LCC, had owned the paper since 2018.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented Chronicle-News Media Group in the transaction. Terms were not disclosed.

"We, the Loudons and the Hoffmans have enjoyed our three-year reign as the owners of this old, established newspaper. It has been a fascinating experience," said the owners of Chronicle-News Media Group. "We feel we have done all we set out to do to maintain and grow this newspaper but know the new owners will bring their own mark to the community of Trinidad and the Chronicle-News. Please welcome CherryRoad Media to our community with open arms and open minds."

Founded less than a year ago, CherryRoad Media now publishes more than 30 titles in eight states, making headlines this fall with its acquisition of 20 titles from Gannett Co. Inc. This is the second Colorado acquisition for the group; just last week, it announced it acquired the daily La Junta Tribune-Democrat in neighboring Otero County.

"CherryRoad is excited to be the new owners of The Chronicle-News," said Jeremy Gulban, CEO of CherryRoad Media. "We are looking forward to working with the existing staff to continue the excellence in coverage of local news and events in Trinidad and surrounding areas. I want to thank Kim and Rich Hoffman and Kirk and Julie Loudon for entrusting us with the stewardship of this important community institution."

CherryRoad Media is a whole owned subsidiary of CherryRoad Technologies, a Parsippany, New Jersey-based technology company that has been in business since 1983.