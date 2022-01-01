CherryRoad Media acquires four Colorado newspapers

LA JUNTA, Colorado — CherryRoad Media Inc. announced the first week of December that it has acquired the daily La Junta Tribune-Democrat in southern Colorado from Gannett Co. Inc., as well as three weeklies: the Fowler Tribune, Bent County Democrat and Ag Journal.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented Gannett in the transaction. Terms were not disclosed.

“CherryRoad is excited to be the new owners of the La Junta Tribune-Democrat, Fowler Tribune, Bent County Democrat and the Ag Journal. We look forward to investing in the coverage of local news and events in these communities, as well as expanding upon the great coverage of agricultural topics provided by the Ag Journal,” said Jeremy Gulban, CEO of CherryRoad Media. “I want to thank Gannett for working with us to transition these publications to a new future.”

This acquisition follows CherryRoad Media’s acquisition of 20 newspapers from Gannett in October. The company now publishes titles in eight states.