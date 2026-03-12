Funding available to support New York newsroom jobs

Applications opened February 24 for state funding to support staffing at commercial news outlets through the Empire State Newspaper and Broadcast Media Jobs Program.

The Empire State Newspaper and Broadcast Media Jobs Program is now live and accepting applications. This program provides financial support to eligible newspaper and broadcast media businesses operating in New York State through a refundable tax credit with two components: one for retaining existing jobs and one for creating new jobs. The program runs annually through December 31, 2027, with a total of $30 million in tax credits available each year.

When to Apply? Applications are open now and close on April 24, 2026. Apply here.

Who Qualifies? Applicants must be business entities (partnerships, LLCs, or corporations) physically located in New York State. All employees counted toward the credit must pay New York State income tax.

Which Businesses Are Eligible? Print/Digital Media: Newspapers published at least weekly, with general‑interest news and articles. Advertising‑only publications are not eligible. Broadcast Media: Radio or television stations licensed by the FCC to serve a New York State community and operating for at least one year.

*Note: Nonprofit news organizations are not eligible. Rebuild Local News is working with state legislators and local stakeholders to advance an initiative that would extend support to nonprofit outlets. Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz introduced the bill in the Assembly last week.

How Much Funding Is Available?

Existing Jobs Component:

Credit equals 50% of an eligible employee’s annual wages

Wages capped at $50,000 per employee (maximum credit of $25,000 per employee)

Up to $300,000 annually per business

New Job Creation Component:

Flat credit of $5,000 for each “net new job” created (an increase of at least one full‑time position over the previous year)

Up to $20,000 annually per business

If you have additional questions, you can refer to the program’s FAQ or contact Empire State Development at NBMJcredit@esd.ny.gov.