Hoffmann Media Group acquires ﻿Napa Valley Register from Lee Enterprises

The Napa Valley (California) Register, St. Helena (California) Star and Inside Napa Valley magazine have been sold to the Hoffmann Media Group, publisher of a dozen local newspapers and healthcare-related digital products in Florida and Michigan.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented Lee Enterprises in the transaction. Terms were not disclosed. Lee had owned the publications since 2005.

Hoffmann Media Group, headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, is a subsidiary of the Hoffmann Family of Companies, a privately-held firm with a wide variety of holdings in – among others – aviation, agriculture, financial services, hospitality, media, real estate and transportation. This is the second Napa County purchase for the larger firm, which acquired Pure Luxury Transportation in April.

“We’re excited to bring these publications back to private ownership and local management,” said Geoff Hoffmann, co-CEO of the Hoffmann Family of Companies. “This acquisition further demonstrates our commitment to growth in the Napa Valley.”

At the same time, Hoffmann Media Group CEO Pason Gaddis announced that Dan Evans had been promoted to editor and publisher, with oversight of both the content and business sides of the operation.

“For nearly 162 years, this institution has been an integral part of Napa Valley’s identity,” he said. “By restoring local management and decision-making, we’re not only honoring its rich history but also ensuring that the tradition of quality journalism continues to serve future generations.”

Evans, who joined Napa Valley Publisher as its executive editor in March 2022, said he was excited to be taking on the additional role. Hoffmann’s mode is to find strong, midsize companies and help them to grow, he said. Its acquisition of Napa Valley Publishing is a statement of its regard for the quality of the people already in place.

“With this shift, we will be better able to anticipate and meet the informational and business needs of Napa County and the larger region,” said Evans. “I’m incredibly lucky to be working with so many great people here, and am confident our new owners will help bring us to our full potential.”