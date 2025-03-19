Join Mirabel for a webinar: Optimizing Sales Pipelines in Publishing — Reducing Manual Work & Increasing Revenue

Mirabel is excited to invite you to the next installment of its Workshop Wednesday series, Optimizing Sales Pipelines in Publishing — Reducing Manual Work & Increasing Revenue.

Join on March 19 at Noon ET for an exclusive webinar with Technical Sales Director Jakob Fenger to uncover how an integrated sales pipeline can transform your sales strategy.

In this session, you'll learn:

The hidden inefficiencies of traditional sales tracking and how they impact your bottom line.

How a centralized CRM pipeline eliminates manual work, minimizes errors, and drives revenue growth.

Key industry insights on time savings, deal closure rates, and forecasting improvements.

A live demonstration of Mirabel’s Built-In Opportunities Module, showcasing: Seamless linking of sales Opportunities to Proposals for real-time updates. Fully customizable pipeline stages, views, and fields for enhanced tracking. Increased visibility to keep every deal on your radar.



